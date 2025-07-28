Kriti Sanon Celebrates 35th Birthday: Kabir Bahia’s Post Adds Fuel to Romance Rumors

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 35th birthday this Sunday, and among the numerous birthday wishes from fans and friends, one post gained particular attention. UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia, who is rumored to be dating Kriti, shared a previously unseen selfie of the two, further fueling dating speculation. In his post, he wrote, “Happy Birthday K ❤️,” accompanied by the cheerful image that captured their relaxed vacation vibes. Kriti looked stylish in a white outfit and bold red sunglasses, while Kabir donned a pink shirt and dark shades.

Recently, rumors about their relationship heat up again as the two were allegedly vacationing together in France. Although they did not post any pictures together, fans noticed similarities in the backgrounds of their individual cruise photos, adding to the dating buzz.

Kabir Bahia is known as a UK-based businessman and is associated with the travel industry through his family. He is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited and is linked to cricketer MS Dhoni, showcasing his connections in various fields.

On the professional front, Kriti is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, which reunites her with Dhanush and is set to hit theaters on November 28. Additionally, she is poised to star in Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated action film Don 3, after reportedly stepping in to replace Kiara Advani, where she will share the screen with Ranveer Singh.