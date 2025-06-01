Kriti Sanon’s Maroon Dress with a Touch of Sparkle

Kriti Sanon dazzles in a maroon long bodycon dress accented with delicate black shimmer and intricate waist carving. Her sleek bun and pink eye makeup add a modern touch to this chic ensemble.

Kriti Sanon recently graced the fashion scene in a mesmerizing maroon long bodycon dress that perfectly captures a blend of sophistication and contemporary flair. The rich maroon shade was brought to life by a delicate sprinkling of black shimmer across the dress, giving it a textured, almost ethereal glow under the lights.

One of the most captivating elements of Kriti’s dress was the intricate carving detail around the waist, subtly sculpting her silhouette and adding an architectural charm to the outfit. The bodycon fit hugged her figure gracefully, emphasizing her slender waist and curves with effortless elegance.

To complement the striking dress, Kriti opted for classic black heels that elongated her legs and maintained the outfit’s sleek vibe. Her hair was styled in a neat, polished bun, keeping the focus on the dress and her flawless makeup.

Speaking of makeup, Kriti’s look was refreshingly modern and soft. She sported delicate pink eyeshadow with matching pink kajal both above and below her eyes, lending a playful yet refined touch. Her cheeks were brushed with a subtle soft pink blush, enhancing her natural glow, and her lips were kept skinny-toned with a gentle pink hue, balancing the overall look with fresh, understated elegance.

Her choice of earrings added an intriguing contrast — white stick earrings hugging the upper part of her ears, paired with simple black studs in her main piercings. This unique ear styling added a contemporary twist that perfectly suited her chic outfit.

Kriti Sanon’s maroon shimmering bodycon dress is a masterclass in combining glamor with minimalism, resulting in a look that’s both captivating and effortlessly stylish.