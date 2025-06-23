Box Office Collection: ‘Kuberaa’, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ and ‘Housefull 5’ clash at the box office

This week, an interesting competition is being seen between three big films at the box office Kuberaa, Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5. The genre and audience of all three films are different, but in terms of earnings, all have registered their presence strongly.

Kuberaa – ₹48.5 crores in the first three days

Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s Kuberaa has earned ₹48.5 crores in three days of its release. The film made a record-breaking earning of ₹17.25 crores on Sunday (third day). This film based on social issues is directed by Shekhar Kammula. The story of Kuberaa depicts the journey of a beggar’s greed and enlightenment. The film has been released in five languages ​​and is soon going to join the ₹50 crore club.

Sitaare Zameen Par – Earned ₹59.5 crore in three days

Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹59.12 crore in the first three days, but its collection fell to ₹0.96 crore on the fourth day. The film got an occupancy of just 8.73% on Monday in Hindi. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film focuses on sensitive issues like children and mental health, and is receiving an emotional response from the audience.

Housefull 5 – Joins the ₹176.28 crore club in 18 days

Housefull 5, starring many big stars including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, has been at the box office for the longest time. The film has earned a total of ₹176.28 crores till the 18th day. Its collection on Monday was ₹0.2 crores. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this film received mixed reviews, but due to family audience and brand value, the film is continuously doing good business.

While Housefull 5 has emerged as a player at the box office, Kuberaa is rapidly earning. Sitaare Zameen Par started with a bang, but is now showing some sluggishness. It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks which of these films tops.

