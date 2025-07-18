Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 29: Continues To Earn On The Fourth Friday; Total Collection Reaches 163.16 Crores

Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par maintained its hold on the box office even on the 29th day of its release. According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net of 0.16 crores on July 18, on the fourth Friday, with its total 29-day India net collection reaching 163.16 crores.

The film performed brilliantly in the first week and earned 88.9 crores. After that, its collection fell to 46.5 crores in the second week. In the third week, the film added 18.95 crore, while in the first seven days of the fourth week, from the 22nd to the 28th day, the film earned a total of 8.65 crore.

The week-wise earnings details are as follows: Week 1 (June 29 – July 4): 88.9 crore, Week 2 (July 5 – July 11): 46.5 crore, Week 3 (July 12 – July 18): 18.95 crore, Week 4 so far (July 19 – July 25): 8.65 crore.

On the 29th day, July 18, the Hindi occupancy of the film stood at 7.60%. Though earnings are now declining, the film is still showing in some single-screen and multiplex theatres in metro cities.

The film revolves around a basketball coach ordered by a court to train a team of differently abled children. Sitaare Zameen Par is touted to be the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par. It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music, and Ram Sampath composed the background score. The film has received a very positive response from the audience, especially for its emotional depth and inspirational story.

Now it remains to be seen how much more money the film is able to add in the fifth week. Will it reach 170 crores? The answer to this will be found in the collection of the coming weekend.

