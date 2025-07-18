Maalik Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ Crosses 21 Cr

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar starrer film Maalik has performed brilliantly in its first week. On the seventh day, July 17 (Thursday), the film earned around 1.29 crore, taking its total first week collection to 21.14 crore.

Now the figures for the 8th day’s earnings (July 18, Friday) are yet to come, but looking at the film’s hold and the audience’s response, it is expected that this figure will strengthen further.

A look at the film’s earnings so far: Day 1 (Friday, July 11): 5.25 crore, Day 2 (Saturday, July 12): 4.9 crore, Day 3 (Sunday, July 13): 4.87 crore, Day 4 (Monday, July 14): 1.88 crore, Day 5 (Tuesday, July 15): 2.12 crore, Day 6 (Wednesday, July 16): 1.98 crore, Day 7 (Thursday, July 17): 1.29 crore, Total (first 7 days): 21.14 crore, Day 8 (Friday, July 18): 0.07 crore (partial figure yet, final figures awaited)

The story of Maalik is set in the backdrop of 80s Allahabad, where a young boy dreams of becoming a ‘Maalik’ and his journey takes him through a world full of violence, power, loyalty and greed.

Rajkummar Rao has played the role of an angry and emotional gangster, which is being highly appreciated by the audience. Many viewers believe that this is one of his strongest performances to date.

Production and direction: Director: Pulkit (known for his thrillers and emotional narratives), Producer: Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

Without any huge budget or glamorous marketing, Malik has made its place in the hearts of the audience. Its raw treatment, impressive performances, and grounded story make it a strong cinematic experience.

The film has been a consistent box office hit on the strength of word of mouth and it is likely to join the 30 crore club soon.

