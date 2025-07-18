Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 14: Crosses 80 Crore at the End of Second Week

Jurassic World Rebirth has earned a total of 80.01 crore at the Indian box office by the end of its second week of release. The film earned 1.2 crore on the 14th day, 17th July, Thursday. This collection came from four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film earned 0.52 crore in English, 0.56 crore in Hindi, 0.12 crore in Tamil, and 0.20 crore in Telugu. The film is getting a good response from multiplex audiences, especially the English and Hindi versions.

The film earned 56.25 crores in the first week, while the total earnings of the second week were 23.76 crores. Thus, the total net collection of the film in two weeks has become 80.01 crores.

The audience is liking the story, VFX, and dinosaur action sequences of Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu along with English, due to which its reach remains intact all over India.

Occupancy report on July 17: 11.81% in English, 9.51% in Hindi.

Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel released after Jurassic World Dominion (2022). This film is the seventh installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The film stars actors like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in lead roles. The film’s story is based on a mission where a team goes to a former research island to collect samples from three giant dinosaurs whose DNA is needed to treat heart disease. Meanwhile, a ruined family is stranded on that island, and both must save their lives together.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. All eyes are on how the film’s collection continues in the coming days. Will it be able to move towards the 100 crore club? Only time will tell.

