F1 Box Office Collection Day 21: Speed halted at 73.49 crores, now hopes on the weekend

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the Hollywood sports drama film F1 earned a total of 73.49 crore net in India. Although weekdays have seen a decline, the film performed strongly in the first two weeks.

On the first Friday (June 27), F1 started with 5.5 crores, which increased to 7.75 crores on Saturday and 8.15 crores on Sunday. The total collection for the first week was 35.5 crores, which shows the audience’s initial interest.

The film also continued to perform well in the second week and earned 25.8 crores. Especially on the weekend, a good crowd of audience was seen. The third week saw a clear drop, 1.7 crore on the third Friday, 3.25 crore on Saturday, 3.5 crore on Sunday, but then dropped to 1.24 crore on Monday and 1.14 crore by Wednesday (July 16)

F1 is the story of an aging racer who returns to Formula One racing after 30 years to save his old friend’s team APXGP. The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role and features seasoned actors like Damson Idris, Carrie Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, also known for Top Gun: Maverick. Hans Zimmer’s background score makes the racing scenes even more thrilling. F1 is produced and distributed by Apple Studios and Warner Bros. In India, the film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, which made it reach a larger audience.

The film is currently doing slow, but the upcoming weekend is expected to give it momentum again. It will be interesting to see if F1 can join the 80 crore club.

