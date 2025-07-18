Superman (3D) Box Office Collection Day 7: First Week Wraps at 35.35 Crore

Henry Cavill’s superhero film Superman (3D) has crossed the 35.35 crore mark in its first week’s earnings in India. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around 1.73 crore on the seventh day, Thursday (rough data), of which the English version contributed 1.21 crore, Hindi 0.42 crore, and Tamil version 0.10 crore.

Let’s breakdown seven days earnings account: Day 1 (Friday): 7.25 crore, Day 2 (Saturday): 9.5 crore, Day 3 (Sunday): 9.25 crore, Day 4 (Monday): 2.6 crore, Day 5 (Tuesday): 3 crore, Day 6 (Wednesday): 2.02 crore (rough data), Day 7 (Thursday): 1.73 crore (rough data), Total (Week 1): 35.35 crore.

According to the occupancy data of the film: English: 9.99%, Hindi: 6.95%, Tamil: 13.53%.

David Corenswet has debuted as the new Superman in the film. He is accompanied by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Edi Gathegi in lead roles.

Director Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, has directed this film. Hans Zimmer’s great music is heard in the background of the film.

The story shows how Superman has to win the world’s trust while Lex Luthor’s conspiracy presents him as an enemy. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film can pick up the pace again in the coming weekend.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for every box office update.