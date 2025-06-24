Box Office Update: Kuberaa Day 5; Film’s earnings drop on the fifth day

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa performed well in its first four days and collected a total net collection of ₹55.34 crore in India. However, on the fifth day i.e. Tuesday, the film’s earnings saw a noticeable drop.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net collection of around ₹0.57 crore on the fifth day across all languages.

The occupancy of the film on 24 June 2025 was as follows, 17.31% in Telugu, 13.46% in Tamil, and only 4.33% in Hindi

These figures show that the film’s hold is now slowly decreasing, especially in Hindi-speaking areas.

Kuberaa is jointly produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. The film has an ensemble cast Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dilip Tahil in the lead roles.

While the film has done well in the initial days, it remains to be seen whether the film is able to pick up the pace again in the upcoming weekend. The audience’s response and word of mouth publicity will now decide the future of the film.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the latest updates on the Tollywood Box Office.