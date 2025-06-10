Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Anniversary; Pictures Will Melt Your Heart

One of the most loved couples of the South film industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in a very romantic way. On this special occasion, both of them gave a couple of goals to the fans once again by writing lovely messages for each other on social media.

“My Uyir, my light…”, Vignesh wrote an emotional note for Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan shared a series of cute photos of himself and Nayanthara.

He wrote, “It’s a Happy Anniversary my Uyir @nayanthara! The reason for all the light, all the smiles, all the goodness, all the abundant blessings & the most important happiness is YOU! May we always have God’s care, the universe’s support and the goodwill of all the loved ones & well-wishers we have earned through the years! Cheers to more strength & peace! And everlasting love & commitment love you truly, madly, deeply with all my heart & Soul”

Nayanthara too wished her husband on his anniversary on her Instagram. She posted some family pictures and wrote in the caption, “May you often wonder. Who loves the other more, and may you never find the answer. Don’t know how else to describe Us. You are everything my soul has ever wanted From two of us to Four of us. Couldn’t have asked for more

You showed me what LOVE should be like! Happy Anniversary partner. Love you, Always & Forever Co. ”

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s love story started in 2015 on the sets of the film “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan”, where Vignesh was the director and Nayanthara was the lead actress. Both dated each other for many years and got married in June 2022 in traditional South Indian style.

The special thing is that they had registered their marriage in 2016 itself, but did not reveal it publicly.

In October 2022, the couple welcomed their twin sons Uyir and Ulag through surrogacy.

Nayanthara and Vignesh are one of those couples who live life their way, without any doubt, with just love and understanding. Their social media posts clearly reflect how devoted they are to each other.

We also wish this beautiful couple a very happy wedding anniversary!