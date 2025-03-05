Nayanthara Urges Fans To Stop Referring To Her As ‘Lady Superstar,’ Rather Call Her This…

Actress Nayanthara has become a hot topic in the headlines as she suddenly urged her fans and followers to stop referring to her as ‘Lady Superstar’ with a big note on her social media. She thanked her fans for supporting her even in the good and bad times and expressed gratitude.

Further, Nayanthara requested her fans to drop the prefix’ Lady Superstar’ and rather call her just by her name, Nayanthara, as it is very close to her, “Many of you have graciously referred to me as “Lady Superstar,” a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me “Nayanthara.” This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am not just as an actor but as an individual.”

The Pathan actress emphasized, “Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you-the audience.”

Nayanthara concluded, “I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I’m so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together.”

#Nayanthara penned a lengthy note asking fans and member of the media to stop referring to her as "Lady Superstar."🗞️#News pic.twitter.com/PoFyBIHvG9 — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 5, 2025

Her own production, her own film ! What a hypocrite women 🤮😂 oh god! Please teach this lady a lesson. #Nayanthara #LadySuperstar pic.twitter.com/HkPFHOT323 — Trisha_LSS (@Rahul12300000) March 4, 2025

Earlier, South stars Kamal Haasan and Ajith Kumar requested their fans not to call them by the prefixes ‘Ulaganayagan’ and ‘Thala,’ respectively.

On the work front, Nayanthara is all set to make her comeback in films. She collaborated with Sundar C on the upcoming sequel, Mookuthi Amman 2. Now, the shooting began with a pooja ceremony, which was held today in Chennai.