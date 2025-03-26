Amid rumors about Nayanthara’s unprofessionalism, ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ issue a statement

Director Sundar C, who recently delivered a Tamil hit, is currently working on Mookuthi Amman 2. The film will see Nayanthara returning to her role, with production moving forward as planned.

Recently, rumors surfaced about tensions on set, suggesting that Nayanthara had concerns regarding an assistant director’s conduct. However, producer and actress Khushbu addressed these claims, dismissing them as unfounded. She reassured fans that the film’s production was on schedule and praised both Sundar C’s directorial approach and Nayanthara’s professionalism.

Taking to social media, Khushbu urged audiences to ignore baseless speculation. She emphasized that both the director and lead actress maintain a strong work ethic, ensuring a smooth filming process. She also expressed gratitude for the support of fans and assured them of an exciting cinematic experience ahead.

Mookuthi Amman 2 boasts an ensemble cast featuring Regina Cassandra, Meena, Abhinaya, Duniya Vijay, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is being backed by producers Ishari K. Ganesh, Khushbu Sundar, and Vignesh Shivan. Music for the project is being composed by Hiphop Tamizha.

The team has yet to confirm a release date, but anticipation for the fantasy comedy remains high. With production continuing without issues, fans are looking forward to another entertainer from Sundar C.