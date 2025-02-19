Nayanthara Slays In Chic Black Shirt With Sparkling Skirt Twist- See Photos

Nayanthara needs no introduction. The powerhouse of talents never misses a chance to make buzz whether talking about her films or fashion. And this time the actress is stealing attention with a modern twist. With her latest appearance she made heads turn and you cannot resist her charm.

The South diva recently got spotted in Bandra, making a stylish appearance. With her charm, she made heads turn. The actress wore a matte black shirt, adding a statement touch tucked in with a dual-color midi skirt with shimmery and sparkling fabric, giving her a modern twist. The black belt with bronze brooch secures her attire well. The side slit creates a sizzling touch and gives comfort at the same time.

But wait, that’s not all! Nayanthara, as usual, impressed the onlookers with her classic style, opting for a curly hairstyle that enhanced her facial features. The smokey eyes, dewy cheeks, and nude lips complete her natural look, ruling effortlessly with her simplicity. A golden bangles and statement watch added a classy touch. Lastly, with golden high heels, Nayanthara perfectly combined modern style with traditional class.

On the work front, Nayanthara will soon make her comeback in Bollywood after a three-year break. She last appeared in 2022 with Gold. She will next feature in director Mahesh Narayanan’s film Kochi. The actress collaborated with the director after 18 years.