‘Test’ Review: Passes With Flying Colors, Both On and Off the Pitch!

Test

Rating- ***1/2 (3.5/5)

Cast: R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Nayanthara, Meera Jasmine, Kaali Venkat & more

Directed by: S. Sashikanth

Streaming on: Netflix

There are certain films one approaches with a confounding sense of intrigue, a perplexing blend of expectations and hesitations. When a cinematic concoction boasts a casting coup of Siddharth, Nayanthara, and R. Madhavan sharing the frame, one instinctively braces for something momentous. But as the narrative unfolds, it slyly unspools its layers, keeping you ensnared in its grip—surprising you, compelling you, and ultimately, shocking you in ways you don’t anticipate.

Test carries the guise of a cricket film, test cricket to be precise—the most grueling and purest form of the sport. Yet, at its heart, it is a metaphorical exploration of relationships, their sanctity, and, conversely, their fragility. The film masterfully weaves the sport into its thematic core, using it to reflect the trials of life, both on and off the field.

What begins as an intimate character study of three flawed individuals expands into a critique of systemic corruption, societal constructs, and personal redemption.

At the center of this narrative is Arjun (Siddharth), an accomplished cricketer facing a career-threatening crisis. His form is dwindling, the selectors are unrelenting, and with an India-Pakistan series on the horizon, the prospect of forced retirement looms over him. Yet, his professional turmoil pales in comparison to the distance that has formed between him and his family due to his single-minded pursuit of the sport. Running parallel to this is the story of Kumudha (Nayanthara), a dedicated school teacher who longs to be a mother. Her marriage to Saravanan (Madhavan) is a delicate balance of love, sacrifice, and frustration. Saravanan, driven by an obsessive pursuit of an uncertain dream, stretches the limits of their relationship. He loves Kumudha deeply, but circumstances dictate otherwise, setting into motion a series of emotionally charged events that take unexpected turns.

Test thrives on a slow-burning storytelling approach, allowing the drama to simmer before taking intriguing narrative detours. Just when one presumes they have foreseen its trajectory, the film subverts expectations with bold choices that redefine its scope. What begins as an intimate character study of three flawed individuals expands into a critique of systemic corruption, societal constructs, and personal redemption. The film carefully constructs its foundation in the initial 70 minutes—a stretch that may test one’s patience with its unhurried tempo—but it justifies its buildup in the latter half, delivering a cascade of revelations that keep the audience engaged.

Not every storytelling choice lands seamlessly; some plot points remain frustratingly underexplored, while certain character motivations feel unclear. For instance, the dynamic between Kumudha and Arjun is briefly hinted at but never fully unraveled. Why does Arjun remain cold towards her? Is it merely residual bitterness from her father’s mentorship, or is there more beneath the surface? Such unanswered questions add to the film’s intrigue but also leave one wanting more depth.

Where Test finds its strength is in its performances—an ensemble of actors who bring layers to characters filled with complexity. It is evident why these actors chose to be part of this film; it provides them with an opportunity to explore a spectrum of human emotions with nuance. Nayanthara delivers a striking portrayal of Kumudha, effectively balancing vulnerability and quiet resilience. Her depiction of a woman navigating the complexities of maternal longing, marital loyalty, and personal conflict is compelling.

Siddharth, known for his ability to communicate emotions subtly, once again proves his finesse. His restrained portrayal of Arjun, especially in the film’s final 15 minutes, speaks volumes with minimalistic expressions. And then there is Madhavan, who embraces the eccentricities of Saravanan, bringing an unpredictable energy to the role. His character shifts between moments of brilliance and recklessness, and his ability to balance both ensures that even the most unusual moments feel believable. There are sequences that, in less capable hands, might have felt excessive, but Madhavan’s natural screen presence gives them weight.

Its imperfections aside, the film ultimately succeeds in a crucial way—it holds attention, engages the mind, and delivers an experience worth watching and I cannot help but use the obvious pun, passes the test with flying colors.

Where Test falters is in its tendency to introduce intriguing ideas without always fully realizing them. There are moments where the film presents an interesting thread, only to leave it unresolved. However, despite these shortcomings, the film redeems itself through its daring storytelling, unexpected developments, and strong performances. In a landscape filled with predictable narratives, Test dares to take risks, rewarding its audience with a film that lingers in their thoughts.

