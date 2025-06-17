Shaheer Sheikh Praises Kajol’s Powerful Performance in Kali Shakti Song from ‘Maa’

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who has worked with Kajol in the Netflix film ‘Do Patti’, has now praised Kajol’s powerful performance in the new song ‘Kali Shakti’ from her upcoming film ‘Maa’. Shaheer praised Kajol on social media and added a fire emoji!

Shaheer Sheikh shared a clip of Kajol’s ‘Kali Shakti’ song on Instagram. Shaheer’s reaction to Kajol’s ‘Kali Shakti ‘ was, “Fire”.

In the song, Kajol is seen in the full form of Maa Kali anger in the eyes, dedication on the face and the intensity of sindoor on the body. This song shows how far a mother can go for her child. The song is voiced by veteran singer Usha Uthup, whose heavy voice gives it the form of a goddess stuti.

‘Maa’ is a mythological horror film, in which Kajol will be seen as a mother who takes the form of Goddess Kali to save her daughter from a curse. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and will also feature Indranil Sengupta, Kehrin Sharma and Ronit Roy along with Kajol.

‘Maa’ is releasing in theaters on June 27, 2025. The film’s trailer and first song ‘Humnava’ have already received a good response and now ‘Kaali Shakti’ has added to the excitement.

