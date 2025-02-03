Nayanthara takes a dig at Dhanush by saying, ‘People will talk no matter what you do’

Actor Nayanthara’s recent Instagram story has caught the attention of many, with fans speculating that it was a veiled message directed at Dhanush. The post, originally written by Dia Seltenreich, spoke about how people will always talk, regardless of one’s actions. It emphasized the importance of focusing on personal growth rather than engaging with negativity.

While Nayanthara did not mention anyone by name, the timing of the post has fueled speculation. This comes shortly after reports surfaced about the Madras High Court rejecting Netflix’s plea to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Dhanush against Nayanthara. The case revolves around legal proceedings between Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films, and streaming giant Netflix.

Justice Abdul Quddhose ruled against Netflix’s request to reject the lawsuit and also dismissed an application filed by Los Gatos to revoke the court’s permission allowing Wunderbar Films to file the case in Chennai. The judge sided with senior counsel P.S. Raman, who argued that the applications lacked merit.

Following this development, Nayanthara’s post gained traction online, with many linking it to the ongoing legal dispute. Some social media users viewed it as a response to recent events, while others saw it as a general reflection on dealing with criticism.

Neither Nayanthara nor Dhanush have directly commented on the case or the Instagram post. However, the post has sparked conversations among fans, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation. As the legal proceedings continue, public interest in the matter remains high.