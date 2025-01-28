A Double Delight for Dhanush: Kriti Sanon Joins ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ & Relief in Nayanthara Case

It’s a day of triumphs for Dhanush, with two major developments making headlines. The actor is riding high with the reveal of Kriti Sanon as the female lead in his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein and a significant legal relief in his copyright case against Nayanthara.

The first update comes from the much-anticipated love saga Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. After a decade since Raanjhanaa captured hearts, the powerhouse trio of Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman reunites for another emotional tale of unrequited love. Kriti Sanon’s first look, revealed today, showcases her in an enigmatic avatar that promises depth and intensity, raising excitement for the film’s 28th November 2025 release. Backed by T-Series and Colour Yellow, with a soundtrack by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film is set to be a poignant exploration of love, longing, and emotional conflict.

Adding to his day of good news, the Madras High Court dismissed Netflix India’s petition to quash Dhanush’s copyright suit against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan, and their production house, Rowdy Pictures. Dhanush had accused the filmmakers of using a three-second clip from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale without permission. The court’s decision allows Dhanush to proceed with his case, marking a small but significant victory for his production house, Wunderbar Films.

With Tere Ishk Mein poised to showcase his acting prowess and legal momentum in the Nayanthara case, Dhanush has plenty to celebrate today. Fans, meanwhile, eagerly await his next move both on and off the screen.