Anupama Parameswaran Channels Inner Beauty In Pink Floral Saree With Puff Sleeves Blouse – See Pics

Anupama and fashion go hand-in-hand. The South diva is known for her excellence in styling traditional drapes, whether wearing a saree, salwar suit or a lehenga. However, this time Anupama has set the internet into a frenzy with her mesmerizing look in a pink saree with a puff-sleeve blouse – looking as gorgeous as ever.

Anupama picked a rogue pink saree that looked simple but the pink-printed flowers and green leaf petals made it look beautiful, adding a feminine touch. At the same time, the white polka dots give a vintage vibe. The actress paired her saree with a matching pink blouse designed in a basic pattern, but the puff sleeves looked cute. With her traditional add-ons, Anupama balanced traditional elegance with grace.

The actress half secured her beautiful long curls, which enhanced Anupama’s facial structure while the flicks looked mesmerizing. With small earrings she balanced her appearance. The pink cheeks with dewy base, pink lips, black kajal and small bindi effortlessly allowed the actress to steal hearts with her simplicity.

Posing in the backdrop of nature, Anupama made us her fans. Her mesmerizing glimpse as she posed channeling her inner beauty, the actress looked breathtaking. With every frame, the actress left the onlookers in awe and one cannot deny her irresistible aura. Like a cherry on top, Anupama bloomed, flashing her smile, wearing a floral pink saree.