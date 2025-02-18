Anupama Parameswaran on the wrap of ‘energetic’ shoot for ‘Bison’

Dhruv Vikram is gearing up for his next project, Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film features Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role, alongside actors Lal, Pashupathi, Kalaiyarasan, and Rajisha Vijayan in significant roles. With a sports-centric storyline, Bison has generated curiosity among moviegoers.

The makers have already released the title announcement and first-look posters, both of which have received a positive response. Filming began last year, and now the project is in its final stage. Actress Anupama Parameswaran recently shared an update, mentioning that the last leg of shooting is intense and full of energy. She also hinted that more details would be revealed soon.

Director Mari Selvaraj also took to social media to reflect on the journey of making the film. He described the shooting process as an emotional experience, shaped by constant effort and teamwork. Confirming the film’s progress, he announced that Bison Chatram is set to arrive in 2025.

With its sports backdrop and a strong cast, Bison has raised expectations. Mari Selvaraj, known for his distinct storytelling, has previously delivered impactful films, and fans are eager to see what he brings to this project. As the film nears completion, anticipation continues to build, with audiences looking forward to further announcements in the coming months.