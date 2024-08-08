5 Stylish Blouse Designs Inspired By Anupama Parameswaran For The Perfect Special Occasions

South actress Anupama Parameswaran is well known for her acting skills in Karthikeya 2, Tillu Square, and others. Her acting skills and fashion sense are always on point. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense and traditional yet trendy looks. Anupama’s blouse designs are perfect for special occasions. Take blouse design inspiration from the Actor’s stunning looks.

Blouse Designs Inspired By Ananya Pandey Anupama Parameswaran

Check out these stylish blouse designs inspired by Anupama Parameswaran, from Simple to Puffy sleeves.

1)Simple Blouse Design

Anupama Parameswaran looks stunning in a purple saree with gold buttas all over the broad border. The saree has a dropped end piece. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring a v-neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a matching gold border. The actress kept her makeup minimal with peach matte lips and completed her look with a diamond layered necklace, statement ear studs, gold bangles, and a half-tied curly hairstyle to complement her outfit.

2) Black Contrast Blouse

Anupama looks beautiful in a white cotton saree for the new year. The saree has a small black border, which complements her simplicity. She paired it with a black colour contrast blouse with a simple U-neckline and elbow-length sleeves, perfectly complementing her look. Her makeup is minimal, with pink lips and fluttery lashes enhancing her appearance. She styles her hair in a middle partition beside her hairstyle and accessorizes her traditional look with silver earrings, a ring, and a bindi.

3) Dori Blouse Design

Parameswaran looked stunning in a green silk saree adorned with large gold buttas and a golden and maroon broad border. She draped the saree in a traditional South Indian style and paired it with a stylish maroon-red blouse featuring a U-neckline. The blouse had half sleeves with a gold border and a backless knot-tied Dori design. She wore beautiful gold and red stone earrings, necklaces, bangles, and a bindi for accessories. Her makeup was glamorous with kajal and peach glossy lips, and she styled her hair in a loose braided hairstyle with curls, completing her captivating look.

4) High Neck Blouse Design

Anupama looks stylish in a purple saree by the Tanva fashion label. The actress complements her saree with a matching blouse featuring a silver zig-zag pattern and half-sleeves. She accessorizes with a temple choker, gold earrings, and kanas. Her makeup includes classy, winged eyeliner, a neutral base, and glossy lips. The actress completes the look with a stunning bun hairstyle with mogra gajra.

5) Puffy Sleeves Blouse Design

Anupama took fashion to new heights with a white cotton saree with gold borders for the Onam and paired with a puffy-sleeved maroon blouse with gold threadworm, giving the design a standout feature. The backless knot tie adds a sensual touch to her ethnic fit. The actress styles her look with a gold necklace and matching earrings. The diva’s minimal makeup, with smudge eyeliner, fluttery lashes, and matte lips, highlights her stunning facial features and styles her hair in a wet, curly, tied hairstyle with mogra gajra.

