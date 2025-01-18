In Photos: Malavika Mohanan & Anupama Parameswaran’s No-Makeup Glow

Popular South actresses Malavika Mohanan and Anupama Parameswaran are not only talented actors, but they also rule over hearts with their grounded personalities and styles. While they always make a statement appearance, this time, the divas continue to set goals with their radiant no-makeup looks. Both actresses are known for their flawless skin and beauty, proving that beauty is not only in heavy makeup but also in one’s natural glow. Recently, Malavika and Anupama shared photos on their social media embracing a no-makeup look.

Malavika Mohanan always puts her best foot forward when it comes to fashion and beauty. She stunned in beachwear. She wore a white round-neck top teamed with a striped beige long skirt with a fringy pattern around the edges. In the breezy moments of her vacation, enjoying her time on the beach, the actress left her long straight hair open, and with no makeup, she looked gorgeous. In the breezy moments, she flaunted her glowing skin, having fun on her vacation. The freshness and glow on her face show her natural beauty.

Anupama also shared a glimpse of her no-makeup look. The actress wore a blue printed kurta and opted for no makeup glam. She left her beautiful curls open, adding beauty to her look. With her moisturized skin, her face looked pink. Her flawless glow in the sunkissed moments made us in awe. With her pretty smile left fans mesmerized. Her radiating skin highlights her beauty and natural skincare.