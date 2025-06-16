The Raja Saab Teaser: Prabhas Returns With A Light-Hearted Horror Comedy, Set For December Release

The teaser of Prabhas’ upcoming film The Raja Saab has been released. Directed by Maruti, this film is bringing a combination of horror and comedy. Along with Prabhas, Nidhi Agarwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar will be seen in important roles in the film.

The story of the teaser revolves around a haunted mansion, where hidden treasure and scary ghosts are present. The real owner of this mansion, Raja, does not want anyone else to claim his wealth. Prabhas is playing the role of a carefree and carefree young man in this film, who loves Nidhi Agarwal. In the Hindi teaser, Prabhas’ dialogue comes that he loves Nidhi like Shahrukh Khan. At the same time, Malavika Mohanan’s character seems attracted to Prabhas.

The setting of the film is also being discussed a lot. The makers told that a grand mansion set of 41,256 square feet has been built for this film, which is being described as India’s largest horror set till date. According to art director Rajeevan Nambiar, this set has been designed in such a way that the audience not only sees the fear but also feels it.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in April, but now it will release in theaters on 5 December 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.