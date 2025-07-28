Hridayapoorvam BTS: We Laughed for 3 Months Straight, Says Malavika Mohanan

Actress Malavika Mohanan recently shared a beautiful BTS video from the sets of her upcoming film Hridayapoorvam, where she and Mohanlal have a lot of fun during the shooting. In the caption with the video, she wrote, “We laughed for 3 months straight. If that isn’t the best way to make a film, what is?” which shows how wholeheartedly and happily the film was shot.

Hridayapoorvam is a Malayalam family drama film directed by Sathyan Anthikad and written by his son Akhil Sathyan. Sonu T.P. writes that Antony Perumbavoor produces the screenplay and the film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The film stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sangeeth Prathap in the lead roles. Apart from these, experienced actors like Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, and S. P. Charan will also be seen in important roles in the film.

View Instagram Post 1: Hridayapoorvam BTS: We Laughed for 3 Months Straight, Says Malavika Mohanan

The shooting of Hridayapoorvam began in February 2025 in Kochi and Pune and was completed in May. Anu Moothedath cinematographed the film, K. Rajagopal edited it, and Justin Prabhakaran composed the music. The film’s first-look poster has already created excitement among the audience.

The film is also special because it brings together Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal after a decade, having previously worked together in Ennum Eppozhum (2015).

Hridayapoorvam is an emotional story about relationships and heartfelt emotions. The film will be released on 28th August 2025.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the updates related to the film and the box office.