Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 2: Huge Drop After Strong Start

Vishnu Manchu’s much-awaited mythological film Kannappa had a tremendous start at the box office on the first day. The film earned a total of 8.95 crores in India on the first day of its release, with the Telugu version contributing the most. But on the second day that is Saturday, the film’s earnings saw a huge drop. According to Sacnilk, the film did a business of just 0.44 crores on the second day.

The total earnings of the two days have now reached 9.39 crores. While the film received a good response from the audience on Friday, the drop in viewership on Saturday has left the makers wondering. This drop could be due to several factors like word of mouth, content connection or competition from other releases.

Kannappa is a mythological devotional film based on the story of Kannappa, a great devotee of Lord Shiva. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and written by Vishnu Manchu. The film is produced by Mohan Babu and the budget is said to be 200 crore.

The film has a huge star cast Vishnu Manchu is in the lead role and he is joined by big names like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundan, Mohan Babu, Madhu, R. Sharatkumar, Brahmanandam and Mukesh Rishi.

The film has a length of 182 minutes and is produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Kannappa is made in Telugu language, but it has also been released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Now all eyes are on Sunday’s collection. If the film gets positive word of mouth, then this decline may improve.