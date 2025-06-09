“Sardar 2” Wraps Up Shoot: Malavika Mohanan’s Film Set for December 2025 Release

Actress Malavika Mohanan has announced the completion of the shooting of the film Sardar 2 in a very interesting way. She shared some glimpses of the last day of shooting on Instagram and also described her journey as a “mad ride”.

She wrote, “And it’s a wrap for ‘Sardar 2’!

I started this film with the most challenging schedule and ended it with the most fun schedule in Bangkok.

@karthi_offl – It was great working with you. We had no idea that we had so many common interests.

@psmithran – Thank you for making me a part of this film. This is one of the most different and special films I have ever done.

See you in cinemas soon!”

In these behind-the-scenes pictures, Malavika’s enthusiasm and her bonding on the set are clearly visible.

‘Sardar 2’ will be released in December 2025

The shooting of this Karthi starrer film has now been completed. Directed by director P.S. Mithran, this political thriller has been made on a bigger scale than before. The film stars Karthi, S.J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Aashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan in important roles.

Why was the release date changed?

Earlier this film was going to be released on Deepavali 2025, but now it will be released in theatres in December 2025. This is because Karthi’s brother Surya’s film Suriya 45 is also releasing at the same time and the makers want to avoid any clash.

The tragic accident happened during the shooting. Stuntman Elumalai lost his life in an accident on the sets of the film when he fell from a height of 20 feet during a scene. After this incident, the shooting was stopped for some time.

After Sardar 2, Karthi will now start shooting for Kaithi 2, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) started with Kaithi and its sequel is in tremendous discussion among the fans.

Malavika’s fun, Karthi’s action and PS Mithran’s direction, the excitement about ‘Sardar 2’ is at its peak!