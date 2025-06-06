Malavika Mohanan Starts Shooting For ‘Sardar 2’ In Bangkok

South’s beautiful and talented actress Malavika Mohanan is in a great phase of her career these days. Now she has officially started shooting for ‘Sardar 2’. Recently, Malavika has shared a picture from Bangkok on her Instagram, which makes it clear that she has started shooting for the next schedule of the film. In this film, she will once again be seen sharing the screen with Tamil superstar Karthi.

It is being told that this schedule going on in Bangkok is going to be very explosive. Not only action scenes are being filmed here, but the shooting of a special song has also been planned. A source associated with the film had earlier told, “Malavika will leave for Bangkok in the first week of June and a special song will also be shot in this schedule.”

Malavika Mohanan’s fan following is not limited to the South. Now she is becoming a pan-India star. Apart from ‘Sardar 2’, she will be seen in the Telugu film ‘The Raja Saab’ with Prabhas, and the Malayalam film ‘Hridayapurvam’ with Mohanlal. All three films are in the news at the national level due to their star power and grand presentation.

Malavika is also famous for her bold statements

Malavika is not only known for her acting but also for her outspoken opinions.

Malavika started her career in 2013 with the Malayalam film ‘Pattam Pole’, in which she appeared with Dulquer Salman. She got real recognition from Majid Majidi’s film ‘Beyond the Clouds’ (2017). After this, she worked in films like ‘The Great Father’ (2017), ‘Petta’ (2019), and ‘Master’ (2021) and proved herself as a versatile actress.

Now it will be interesting to see how much this pair of Karthi and Malavika impresses the audience in ‘Sardar 2’.

But one thing is for sure, this year is going to be a complete blast for Malavika Mohanan.

