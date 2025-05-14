Malavika Mohanan Stuns In White Cotton Saree In Kerala – See Photos

The South diva Malavika Mohanan left the internet buzzing with her latest photos in a simple cotton saree. Known for her amazing sense of fashion, the actress always comes up with something exciting, whether embracing her look in a western look or flaunting her style in desi attire. Her latest look is no exception. Let’s have a look at her photos below.

For the latest photos, Malavika wore a simple cotton white saree which she teamed with a black low neckline and three-fourth sleeves blouse, combining bold style with modern twists. The actress tied her hair in a messy bun, giving her aesthetic vibes. Her smokey black eyes, with dewy cheeks, nude lips and small bindi, made her oh-so-breathtaking. Whether she tied her hair in a bun or left it open, the actress served ‘goals’ to experience serenity in the slow moments of life.

Malavika Mahanan opted for a Kerala vacation to treat herself with the well-deserved ‘me time’. From exploring the greenery in the town to watching the sunset while riding the boat, every moment is special. With these photos, the actress also inspired us to choose a Kerala vacation to relive the beautiful moments of life, spending time in serene nature.

What can be better than spending time in nature and experiencing the beauty of life?