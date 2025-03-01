Malavika Mohanan Flaunts Her Sculpted Abs In Desi Look -See Breathtaking Photos

When it comes to fashion, Malavika Mohanan never misses a chance to rock her glam. However, this time, the actress is turning up the heat with her desi look, flaunting her sculpted abs and embracing a simple traditional attire. The South diva is known for her exquisite fashion sense, often blending elegance with modern twists, bringing out-of-the-box collections in bold statements.

The opening frame screams attention as the actress poses wearing a dark red low-neckline three-fourth-sleeve plain blouse teamed with a simple long skirt flaunting her midriff. Her bold eyes, dewy makeup, and open hairstyle in a messy look create oh-so-breathtaking vibes. Posing against the waterfall backdrop, standing on the big stones, this picture indeed looked like a portrait.

As you swipe, the next click shows Malavika’s bold pose beautifully highlighting her abs, leaving the onlookers mesmerized. With every click, the actress redefines desi charm in a bold yet sophisticated appearance. The photos are already going viral on the internet, leaving fans in awe.

Malavika knows how to create a buzz in the headlines with her every new look, whether embracing her glam in traditional attire or western style. This new look in a simple blouse and skirt is no exception. But this time, her sculpted abs and curves have taken center stage, proving she is a fitness freak and the queen of hearts. Are you, too, can’t get over Malavika’s new photos?