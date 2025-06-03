Malavika Mohanan Blooms In Casual Cardigan And Denim, Beautiful Smile Steals Attention

Fashion is not always about glamorous dresses, sparkling details, and heavy work, but it is also about simplicity, comfort, color combinations, and a look that makes you feel at peace. And if you are wondering where to take inspiration from so, Malavika Mohanan has got you covered. The actress often brings decent, stylish, and sophisticated looks, and the latest one is no different. But this time, it is a cardigan and denim.

On her Instagram handle, Malavika shared a couple of photos showcasing a glimpse of her casual charm. The diva, this time, chose a grey, cropped cardigan with full sleeves featuring pink geometric details, which elevates the simplicity of this look. The actress strikes a perfect balance with a strong blue shade of fitted denim jeans, which the actress secured with a brown belt, completing her casual charm.

Elevating her casual look, Malavika opted for a high ponytail, giving her a clean girl look. However, with her simple makeup with kajal eyes, pink cheeks, and nude lips, the actress looked pretty. And the golden earnings added a vibrant touch to her look. While the golden bangles also added sophistication, making her casual style look a little formal.

In the first click, Malavika posed, flaunting her edgy jawline and pretty face. However, the next click stole our hearts with her killer big smile, which can instantly make anyone smile. Her beautiful face looked like a blooming flower. So, are you too in love with Malavika’s simplicity and pretty smile?