Pooja Hegde’s Chic Bodycon Or Malavika Mohanan’s Ethnic Fusion – Which Look Is Best?

When it comes to fashion, both Pooja Hegde and Malavika Mohanan know how to grab the spotlight with their unique and experimental choices. With their new looks for the photo shoot, the south divas sparked curiosity about whose style is the best: Pooja’s bodycon and Malavika’s fusion lehenga. Let’s find it out below.

For her new photos, Pooja Hegde wore a black bodycon dress that personifies modern chic. The black and white checked dress accentuates her curved figure, offering a sleek and structured appeal. The tie-knot satin sleeves create an attractive look, while the front slit looks aesthetic. Teaming up her look with golden earrings and fresh, dewy makeup with winged eyeliner and glossy lips, the actress allows her look to speak louder. The matching black heels complete the look with sophistication, which can be perfect for parties, red-carpet moments, functions, etc.

On the other hand, Malavika redefined traditional charm in a fusion lehenga, blending elegance with contemporary flair. The one-shoulder wrapped-up maroon mix printed blouse, teamed with a matching long skirt, gives her a regal vibe in style. She opted for a bright green-tone necklace to elevate her light color fits, setting a new trend. She left her hair open in a half-secured hairstyle. With smokey and dramatic eyes, shiny red cheeks, and nude cherry lips, she looked youthful and fresh.

Pooja and Malavika shined in their respective outfits, but the choice depends on person to person with their personal taste. So, whose look do you find the best from Pooja Hegde’s sleek and sophisticated bodycon dress or Malavika Mohanan’s ethnic elegance in a fusion lehenga?