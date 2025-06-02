Pooja Hegde Spotted in Fun Mood After Scotland Schedule Wrap of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

The shooting of the Scotland schedule of Varun Dhawan starrer film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ has been completed recently. The film is being directed by veteran director David Dhawan and is being produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of his company Tips Films. Along with Varun Dhawan, great actors like Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi and Ali Asgar will be seen in the film.

After the wrap up of the Scotland schedule of the film, Pooja Hegde has shared many pictures and videos on social media, in which she is seen in a completely fun mood. In some pictures, Pooja is seen enjoying ice cream, while in some she is seen dancing in fun. In one video, she was also seen cooking in the kitchen with a professional chef.

The entire team of this film left for Scotland last month and completed a long international shoot schedule there. Many BTS videos and photos of the fun on the set were also shared by Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur on their social media handles, giving fans a glimpse of the shooting atmosphere.

Varun Dhawan also shared some pictures after the completion of the Scotland schedule, in which he was seen chilling.

‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ is going to be released in theatres on 10 April 2026. There is a lot of excitement among the audience about the film, especially because this pair of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are coming together on screen once again.

The team of the film has returned from Scotland and is now busy preparing for the next schedule. Fans are eagerly waiting for this romantic-comedy entertainer.

