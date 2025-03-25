Malavika Mohanan Slays In Filmy Chiffon Saree With Sleeveless Blouse – See Pics!

Malavika Mohanan once again proves she is a true diva as she slays her recent appearance in a chiffon saree, recreating filmy vibes. She is known for her effortless style, often combining refreshing drapes with modern twists to create breathtaking looks. In her latest saree look, the actress looked as gorgeous as ever.

The diva picked a flowy chiffon fabric that added a touch of simplicity. The sleeveless matching blouse perfectly blended her vintage charm with modern allure. The choice of yellow and blue creates a beautiful combination that shines out well. She draped the saree in basic style; however, the sticky feature of the drape highlighted Malavika’s curvy figure, while the see-through pattern raised the hotness bar.

Adding to her sizzling look, Malavika left her hair open-styled in beach waves, accentuating her facial structures. Her black eye with black kajal made us fall for her, while her pink cheeks and cherry-red lips perfectly balanced her appearance. With a golden kada, she added sophistication.

Unlike films, Malavika didn’t pose in the chilling snowy mountains but stepped out in town for work in the sweating summer. With the sunny weather, the actress turned out to be a ray of sunshine in the yellow look.

If you wish to radiate timeless charm like Bollywood divas in film, take inspiration from Malavika Mohanan in this chiffon saree and become the ultimate queen