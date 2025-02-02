Keerthy Suresh, Malavika Mohanan & Anupama Parameswaran Show How To Slay In Black

In the world of fashion, black dominates, as it blends effortlessly with any color and style. Its elegance has made it a must-have option in the glamorous world. South divas recently embraced their look in black, wearing distinct attires, showcasing how to slay in black.

Keerthy Suresh’s Timeless Saree Look

Embracing the elegance of black, Keerthy wore a plain black sheer saree teamed with an abstract blouse featuring a bold pattern embellished with intricate white and black embroidered flowers. Allowing her attire to shine, the actress left her hair open, styled in waves, adding sophistication. Her dewy natural makeup and small earrings elevated her look, proving that black will stay forever a favorite.

Malavika Mohanan’s Strapless Gown Look

Ditching the trend of casual and aesthetic pieces, Malavika wore a black masterpiece dress. The strapless velvety silk corset bodice defined her figure, followed by a black leather below-ankle-length skirt, creating a bossy and fierce vibe. She ditched heavy accessories and makeup with dewy nude natural makeup to allow her outfit to take centre stage.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Mirror Work Salwar Suit

Channeling her desi elegance, Anupama chose a black salwar suit, including a kurta with small white and silver thread embroidery and an embellished mirror. The outfit is not too heavy, but the embellishments look attractive. She teamed it with a matching bottom and sheer organza dupatta. Her hair was secured in a basic look, and her bold blank eyes and oxidized jhumkas looked mesmerizing.

With all three different patterns and styles of outfit, one can say that black is perfect for slaying any look.