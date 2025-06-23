Is Keerthy Suresh Secretly Filming with Rajkummar Rao? Late-Night Mumbai Pic Sparks Speculation

The photo and caption shared from the gym started the discussions— Are Keerthy Suresh and Rajkummar Rao doing a film together?

South’s talented actress Keerthy Suresh recently shared a gym photo of herself, in which she wrote in the caption –

“Late night shoots, sleepless days, constant travel and yet somewhere I find peace #mumbaidiaries”

After this post, speculations are being made that Keerthy Suresh is shooting for a big project in Mumbai – and that too with Rajkummar Rao.

The discussions have also intensified because Rajkummar Rao is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Maalik’, which is a gangster action thriller film. The film is being directed by Pulkit and Prasenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chillar and Medha Shankar will also be seen in it.

Although Keerthy’s name is not yet in the official cast of this project, the night shooting posted by her, the Mumbai Diaries hashtag and the mention of frequent travel indicate that she may be associated with a secret Hindi film project.

At the same time, another film of Rajkumar ‘Toaster’ is also in production, and it is possible that Keerthy is a part of that project as well.

Talking about Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming projects, she will be seen in the Telugu film ‘Uppu Kappurambu’ which is releasing on July 4. Apart from this, Tamil films ‘Revolver Rita’ and ‘Kannaivedi’ are also in her pipeline.

At present, no team has officially confirmed, but fans are eagerly waiting to see if we will soon get to see the pairing of Keerthy Suresh and Rajkumar Rao in a thrilling film.