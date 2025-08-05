Bold, Beautiful, And Bindass – Keerthy Suresh’s White Thigh-high Slit Dress Look Breaks The Internet

The powerhouse of talents, South diva Keerthy Suresh, has yet again turned heads with her stunning thigh-high slit dress this time, taking the internet by storm. Bold, beautiful, and bindaas, the National Award-winning actress dressed herself in a dreamy avatar that emphasized her curvy silhouette, leaving the onlookers in awe.

Styled by Ami Patel, Keerthy looked like a sight to behold—the collared neckline with a plunging detail combined chicness with sensuousness. However, the full sleeves with a wrapped-up curves pattern emphasized her silhouette, followed by a long bottom with a thigh-high slit, raising the temperature. In the dreamy white attire, Keerthy looked classy.

However, leaving her hair open in soft curls gave her face an uplifted look. Keeping it simple, she ditched accessories with small stud earrings. Keerthy’s glittery, dramatic eyes with shiny pink cheeks and glossy nude lips effortlessly gave her a natural and dewy finish. With silver-toe-point heels, the actress elevated her stylish look.

Keerthy Suresh never misses a chance to impress with her style statement, and this time she just made it easy in a dreamy white attire. This not only defines her fashion sense but also her ability to make even a simple look into a masterpiece with minimalistic details and fearless experiments.

Keerthy Suresh has appeared in films like Geethaanjali, Mahanati, Remo, Bairavaa , and many others.