The South diva Keerthy Suresh is a fashion enthusiast, and her every look is a testament to her impeccable sense of style. Not just nailing traditional avatars, but she also excels in western glam, and today we take a look at her best western fashion moments that you must check out.

1) Crop Top And Denim

Keerthy embraced a casual vibe in western attire. She wore a plunging neckline crop top featuring a baggy fit and a zipper, looking all cool. She teamed it with high-waist charcoal whitewashed denim jeans, showcasing her beauty in simplicity. With a simple hairstyle and makeup, she looked pretty.

2) Bodycon Gown

Keerthy loves to experiment, and in this look, the actress picked a bodycon dress that featured a daring cut-out on both sides of the attire, adding a touch of sensuality. The sparkling silver shine, with sleeveless hands and a fitting silhouette, made her look stunning. With her smoky eyes and messy hairstyle, she shines like a star.

3) Satin Dress

Painting the town in red, Keerthy wore a satin dress that features all things glamorous with slip sleeves, corset bodice, and a fitting bottom. The open hairstyle, paired with smoky eyes and golden accessories, allowed the diva to slay in this glamorous look.

4) Mini Dress Look

Exuding chic and royal vibes, Keerthy wore a black dress reminiscent of European style. The square neckline with edgy shoulders added a touch of elegance, while the fitting curves and flared bottom of the mini dress looked elegant. With simplicity, she styled her hair in a sleek look, while her bold black eyes and minimal makeup rounded out her appearance.

5) Off-shoulder Gown

Keerthy is making fans fall in love with her bridal glam in this white off-shoulder gown. The corset bodice with a flowing long skirt looked beautiful. The simplicity in this gown is a treat to the eyes, while the floral bun with soft makeup is always a win-win situation.

