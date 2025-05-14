Keerthy Suresh Redefines Royalty In Green Top & Skirt, Makes Jaws Drop Flaunting Midriff

Keerthy Suresh is the undisputed queen of hearts when it comes to fashion. The desi girl who often treats fans with her traditional elegance is this time proving that she is a true style icon with her into-western look. Blending modern style with timeless charm, she picked a green top and skirt featuring a cheeky twist, making her look nothing short of a showstopper.

Dressed in a three-piece indo-western attire, the Baby John actress flaunted her jaw-dropping curves. The actress wore a bralette-like slip top accentuating her collarbones with a deep neckline teamed with a V-shaped skirt with a golden border highlighting her curves, followed by a fitting long skirt featuring pleated draped like a saree. At the same time, the chic cropped jacket added a bossy and stylish touch.

Keerthy’s rich choice of dark green perfectly redefined her royalty. In the sizzling midriff-flaunting attire, she caught our attention, but it was the chic jacket featuring an intricate border around the edges of the sleeves that stole the show. The golden birds on both sides of her jacket added a fierce vibe. At the same time, she defined the phrase ‘Bharat Ek Sone Ki Chidiya Hai’ with her look.

Keeping it cool, Keerthy opted for a clean, combed-high ponytail, giving her a heightened look. However, her sparkling eyes with black eyeliner were mesmerizing, while her shiny cheeks and nude lips complemented her appearance. To elevate her rich look, Keerthy picked statement golden earrings, creating a masterpiece with this look.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan, which was released on December 25, 2024.