Shriya Saran Vs Keerthy Suresh: Whose Timeless Saree Glam Is Breathtaking?

South divas love to embrace their look in sarees. Whether wearing a modern or traditional saree, they know how to create a unique style, redefining the elegance and charm of the timeless drape. This time, Shriya Saran and Keerthy Suresh wore silk sarees in different styles. Let’s find out who wore it better.

Shriya Saran‘s Saree Glam

The gorgeous Shriya redefined traditional elegance, wearing a red silk saree embellished with golden shine, which gave her royal charm. She paired it with a traditional three-fourth-sleeve blouse with a leap pattern neckline. She opted for a mid-part bun decorated with white gajra, creating a traditional bliss, and the golden jhumkas added a desi allure. With smokey dramatic eyes, red bindi, pink cheeks, and pink lips, she completed her regal appearance, embracing the timeless trend.

Keerthy Suresh‘s Saree Glam

On the other hand, stunning Keerthy wore an ivory silk saree featuring a golden border and small prints. She added a modern twist to her traditional elegance with a sizzling spaghetti sleeves blouse made with brocade fabric. Adding a statement touch, she left her hair open, styled in wavy curls. Golden bangles, a long chain pendant, and circular stud earrings elevated her ethnicity. With natural, dewy makeup, she looked mesmerizing, and the small hindi looked beautiful.

When comparing Shriya Saran and Keerthy Suresh, we cannot pick anyone. Shriya looked ethereal in a traditional saree, while Keerthy Suresh added a modern twist, creating a mesmerizing view. However, whose look did you like the most?