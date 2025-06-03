Keerthy Suresh’s Green Power Play with Metallic Shine

Keerthy Suresh’s latest fashion choice is a masterclass in bold, coordinated elegance. She steps out in a striking green ensemble that effortlessly balances shine, structure, and style. The focal point of her look is a shiny dark green bra top that adds a daring yet sophisticated touch, layered with an oversized jacket that brings modernity and relaxed chic to the outfit.

Paired with the jacket, Keerthy Suresh wears matching high-waisted trouser pants that elongate her silhouette and maintain the sleek, monochromatic vibe. The fit is tailored yet comfortable, creating an effortlessly polished appearance that suits casual and formal settings.

Her makeup perfectly complements the rich green hues of her outfit. Golden smoky eyes add warmth and depth to her gaze, enhancing the glamour quotient without overwhelming her natural beauty. The subtle brown shades on her lips create a balanced, earthy tone that seamlessly ties the whole look together.

Accessories are kept minimal but impactful. Keerthy Suresh opts for hanging earrings that add a touch of elegance and movement, matching the sophistication of her outfit. Her heels are carefully chosen to match the deep green of her clothes, maintaining the cohesive color story from head to toe.

This look by Keerthy Suresh confidently displays how to rock a monochrome outfit with a shiny twist. The combination of metallic textures, structured tailoring, and warm makeup tones creates a contemporary and timeless look.

Whether she’s attending an event or making a style statement on the street, Keerthy Suresh’s green-coordinated set shows how bold colors and textures can combine to create an unforgettable fashion moment.