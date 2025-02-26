Keerthy Suresh Wrap Up Cocktail Party Night With Antony Thattil In Glittery Ensembles

South diva Keerthy Suresh recently started a new journey in her life after getting married to her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil. All the wedding festivities photos and wedding glimpses of both Hindu rituals and Christian ceremonies created a buzz, and now the couple shared a glimpse of their wedding wrap-up cocktail party. Let’s have a look below.

Sharing the after-party photos from the wedding wrap-up party, Keerthy wrote, “And we danced our hearts out ‘After’ That’s a wrap #ForTheLoveOfNyke Thank you Buhbyee.” For the cocktail party night, Keerthy and Antony twined in a glittery ensemble, adding spark.

For the party night, Keerthy wore dark green attire that looked like black. The backless gown featured a jaw-dropping plunge neckline, followed by a maxi-like skirt with a cut-out around the waist, highlighting her curves. With her glittery makeup, open hairstyle, and free-spirited vibe, the actress added a glamorous quotient. On the other hand, Antony wore a matte black pantsuit featuring sparkling details around the collar, adding an extra dose of charm.

Throughout the photos, Keerthy and Antony posed, flaunting their style file. However their sizzling poses serve ‘couple’ goals. Showcasing their dance together, the duo set the stage on fire; these photos are proof. All the photos from the party are going viral and creating buzz.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil tied the knot in December 2024 in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Goa.