Keerthy Suresh’s Stunning Closet Ideas For New Brides To Impress Their In-laws

Every new bride wants to leave a lasting impact after marriage, and who could be better than versatile actress Keerthy Suresh? The South Indian actress has an amazing sense of fashion, especially in traditional looks. You must check out her closet to take inspiration from sarees to anarkalis.

1) Saree Look

A hot pink kanjivaram silk saree can never go wrong. Keerthy graced her look in a beautiful silk saree featuring circular prints and a broad border. She teamed it with a matching pink sleeveless blouse with bold backless detail. Her look was completed with a diamond necklace, a half-secured hairstyle with floral adorns, and minimal eyes with a black kajal.

2) Kurta Set

For those who love to embrace simplicity, Keerthy opted for a green kurta featuring a floral print teamed with matching bottoms. She rocked her simple glam with contrasting colors, teaming her look with a yellow dupatta. Her simple open hairstyle, long jhumkas, and matching green hindi elevated her desi-ness. So, are you taking cues?

3) Anarkali

Embrace your timeless charm wearing a red anarkali with full sleeves, which gives her elegance. She teamed her look with a matching churidar, and a golden thread-work embellished dupatta elevated her look. With simple makeup, small earrings, and a bindi, the diva looked oh-so-wow.

4) Western Saree

If you find it difficult to wear a saree, then pick a pre-stitched black saree. The sparkling silver sequins saree teamed with a matching bold skip blouse made the actress look stunning. With diamond earrings, smokey eyes, and a high ponytail, the diva made a jaw-dropping glimpse.