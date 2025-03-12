Keerthy Suresh’s Floral Maxi Dress Is The Ultimate Summer Style Goal – Take Cues

For actress Keerthy Suresh, fashion means cool, comfort, and beautiful colors. She loves to embrace new styles in beautiful shades and patterns. After a cozy winter, summer is already here, and the diva has now dropped some adorable photos showcasing her breezy, easy, and stylish summer fashion goals. Let’s have a look at her floral maxi dress glam.

Dressed in a beautiful floral maxi dress, Keerthy Suresh is setting new trends for summer style. The outfit features an intricately pleated bust with a fitting bodice followed by a flowy bottom, defining her hourglass figure. The slip sleeves added a breezy and refreshing touch, giving the actress cool vibes. The ruffle pattern around the edges creates a cool look, while the floral prints in beautiful colors add a playful touch perfect for defining summer vibes.

To elevate her summer charm, Keerthy opted for an open hairstyle, allowing her look to shine better. The pretty necklace, golden bracelet, and watch complemented her look. She rounded her appearance with minimal makeup and nude lipstick, rocked with black sunglasses. With brown footwear, she made her summer style comfortable yet so stylish that you can carry this look for parties, outings, functions, and even the office.

Keerthy Suresh is known to set fashion goals wherever she goes, and this one is just another in her masterpiece wardrobe collection.