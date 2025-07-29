Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail In 2017 Film Case; Next Court Date Set For July 30

Actor Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile performances in Hindi cinema, has been granted conditional bail by a Jalandhar court after surrendering on July 28 in connection with an old case dating back to 2017.

The matter stems from a scene and promotional poster from the film Behen Hogi Teri, in which Rao was portrayed sitting on a motorcycle dressed as Lord Shiva. This depiction sparked controversy.

One of the images incited protests among certain religious groups, especially from one local leader of Shiv Sena, who filed a police complaint for hurting the religious sentiments of the people. Subsequently, the case was officially registered against Rajkummar Rao, director Nitin Kakkar, producer Amul Vikas Mohle, and actress Shruti Haasan.

While initially summoned by the court, Rao failed to appear, for which he was sought through an NBW. However, before surrendering himself to the court, he had gained anticipatory bail. Rao appeared in court recently; with this, the warrant was cancelled, and he was granted conditional bail. The court is scheduled to reconvene for hearing on July 30. Neither Rao nor his camp issued any public statement over the matter, as per reports.

In the midst of the legal quagmire, big changes are afoot in Rao’s personal lives. Rao and his wife, actress Patralekha, are expecting their first child. The couple was recently sighted at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, reportedly praying for blessings for this new chapter in life.

As the case moves forward, all eyes are on the upcoming court session scheduled for July 30.