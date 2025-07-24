Maalik Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajkummar Rao’s Gritty Gangster Drama Crosses 24 Cr

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 13: Pulkit’s directorial “Maalik” earned around 0.25 crore (initial estimate) on its 13th day, the second Wednesday of July 23rd. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached 24.30 crore.

The film collected 21.20 crore in the first week. The film performed quite well in the first week. After opening at 3.75 crore on the first day, it earned 5.25 crore-5.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday. However, there was a decline in the second week. From day 8 to day 12, the figures recorded were 0.65 crore, 0.75 crore, 0.94 crore, 0.33 crore, and now 0.25 crore respectively. Despite the decline in the second week, its performance has remained stable. Earnings have decreased on weekdays, but the audience’s interest in the film remains intact.

On Wednesday, July 23, the total Hindi occupancy of the film was recorded at 13.87%.

The story of “Maalik” is set in 1980s Allahabad, where a young boy dreams of becoming a ‘Maalik’. His journey revolves around power, loyalty, greed, and violence. In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays an angry and obsessive gangster, who is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics.

Under Pulkit’s direction, this film beautifully captures the raw, real, and emotional tone. Produced by Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films), the promotion of this film may have been limited, but its strong storyline, tight script, and brilliant acting have kept it afloat at the box office.

It remains to be seen whether “Maalik” will be able to join the 30 crore club in the coming days. Although the pace is a bit slow, the film’s impact seems to be deep and long-lasting.

