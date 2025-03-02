Bun Vs. Open Hair: Which Hairstyle Suits Anupama Parameswaran Best?

Anupama Parameswaran needs no introduction. The South diva, apart from her acting skills, is known for her fashion choices. However, it is her beautiful curly hair that always takes center stage. She has luscious curls, which allow her to rock every look. Recently, she wore two different sarees with different types of hairstyles – in a bun and an open hairstyle drawing a comparison of which style suits her the best.

Recently, Anupama shared a post showcasing her ethereal beauty in a golden silk saree featuring beautiful intricate threadwork around the border teamed with a contrasting dark green striped silk blouse, adding a regal touch. A choker necklace, matching earrings, and minimal makeup completed her look. A mid-part clean, combed bun highlights her facial features while the white gajra adds a touch of class.

On the other hand, in her other look, Anupama wore a red silk saree with a golden border and beautiful print. The contrasting golden blouse added an extra dose of sophistication. She completed her look with a diamond necklace and earrings. The actress opted for a mid-part puffy front part with a half-open hairstyle secured with white gajra, creating a princess style. The actress’s beautiful curls always steal the spotlight.

Comparing Anupama’s bun and open hairstyle, it is difficult to say that any one look suited the actress well because she looked stunning in both hairstyles. However, which look did you like.