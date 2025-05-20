Pooja Hegde Revives Heritage Elegance in a 70-Year-Old Green Saree

Pooja Hegde recently captivated her followers with a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, sharing a series of photographs draped in a 70-year-old green saree. The actress’s Instagram caption read:

“From the vintage closet, a 70-YEAR-old stunning saree. It took me back to the images of my beautiful Aji (grandma) in her kanjivarams going about her day, the fresh smell of mallige in the house before getting ready to go for a wedding, and the aromas of the wet Mangalore mud after the first rains… Oh, the beauty in the simplest things. Through the lens of time.. #retro.”

This ensemble showcased Pooja Hegde’s impeccable style and highlighted the rich cultural heritage of traditional Indian attire.

A Nod to Tradition

The green saree, with its golden borders and intricate indigo blouse, exuded classic elegance. Traditional mirror-green bangles on both hands and a gajra adorning her hair further accentuated the outfit’s vintage charm. Pooja’s choice to wear a South Indian bindi and makeup, reminiscent of traditional styles, completed the nostalgic look.

Styling by Tanya Ghavri

The actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri, who is known for her ability to blend contemporary fashion with traditional elements. The choice of accessories, including a golden choker neckpiece and earrings, complemented the saree’s vintage appeal, creating a harmonious and elegant appearance.

A Tribute to Heritage

Through this ensemble, Pooja Hegde paid homage to her grandmother’s legacy and brought attention to the timeless beauty of traditional Indian attire. The 70-year-old saree served as a bridge between generations, celebrating the enduring elegance of heritage fashion.

In a world where fashion trends come and go, Pooja Hegde’s choice to embrace and showcase vintage attire reminds us of the beauty and significance of our cultural heritage. This look is a testament to the timeless appeal of traditional Indian garments and the stories they carry through generations.