Pooja Hegde’s Rani Pink Lehenga With 3D Flowers Is A Dream – See Pics

In the world of fashion, Pooja Hegde tops the chart with her statement pieces, daring styles, and exquisite patterns. The diva has once again proved that she is a true style icon, embracing her desi look in a beautiful rani pink lehenga. However, the outfit’s 3D flower designed intricately caught our attention, making her look nothing short of a fairytale princess.

Dressed in Rani pink, Pooja is indeed serving Rani (queen) vibes. The lehenga has a round neckline sleeveless blouse featuring an artistic pattern, creating flowers, giving it a 3D touch. She teamed her look with a matching skirt flaunting her jaw-dropping curves and rounded her ethnicity with the sheer dupatta featuring 3D flowers around the edges. With this outfit, Pooja perfectly blends decency with modern allure.

Pooja opted for soft waves, adding volume to her look. Dewy makeup, including baby pink lips, golden eyeshadow, pink blush, and black eyeliner, gave her a natural and effortlessly elegant look. However, a green emerald choker necklace and matching earrings perfectly highlighted her rani pink glam, making her look nothing short of a true beauty queen. Erica has a knack of rocking every look with grace and charm wherever she goes.

Pooja Hegde is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming film Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor. She will also appear in the upcoming South film Retro opposite Suriya.