Harshvardhan Rane & Omung Kumar Snapped Together – Is Something New Coming Up?

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has become a hot topic in the town right now. The talented actor started his journey with the TV show Left Right Left; he has come a long way. Undoubtedly, he had no idea that he would get the credit for his performance in his debut film, Sanam Teri Kasam, after waiting for nine years. But with the re-release, he has become a go-to actor for producers as audiences, fans, critics, and big actors applaud his performance. Amidst this buzz, now, the actor met director Omung Kumar in town, hinting at their collaboration.

Harshvardhan Rane, with a script in his hand, got snapped with director Omung Kumar, sparking curiosity about whether the duo met coincidentally or this is a meet-up for something new coming up. If Harshvardhan collaborates with Omung, this will be the first time the actor-director will work together. Well, whatever it may be, fans are undoubtedly excited to see the actor on-screen again with something unexpected.

The Sanam Teri Kasam actor looked charming in a dark grey comfortable T-shirt teamed with beige cargo bottoms. He rocked his appearance with beige shoes, black glasses, and a chunky wristwatch. Omung kept it casual in a black striped shirt, blue denim, and comfortable brown shoes. Both of them posed for the paps while they were talking about something, probably the new project. Well, let’s wait and watch what’s new for entertainment.