Vidya Balan joins the brigade to watch ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ on its re-release; here’s what she said

Vidya Balan recently shared her thoughts on the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, expressing her appreciation for the film. The actress posted on social media about watching the movie in theaters, calling it an enjoyable experience. She congratulated the film’s team, including actors Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane, along with directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Vidya also had special words for Mawra, saying, “Mowra aap kamaal ho.”

Sanam Teri Kasam originally released in February 2016. Despite receiving positive reviews and audience appreciation, it struggled at the box office, earning around ₹8 crore in its theatrical run. However, over the years, the film gained a strong following through its OTT release. Viewers connected with its story and music, leading to repeated demands for a theatrical re-release.

Responding to the ongoing trend of re-releases, the film returned to theaters last Friday. The response has been overwhelming, with the audience showing strong support. In just three days, Sanam Teri Kasam collected over ₹15 crore, and by the middle of the week, its earnings neared ₹25 crore. The film continues to perform well, marking a significant turnaround from its initial release.

The success of Sanam Teri Kasam in its second theatrical run highlights the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping audience preferences. It also reflects how films can find a new life beyond their initial release. With the current trend of re-releasing cult favorites, this film’s reception sets an example for other underrated movies to make a comeback on the big screen.