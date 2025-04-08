‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ fame Mawra Hocane on the controversy surrounding Fawad Khan & ‘Abir Gulaal’

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane is experiencing a meaningful phase, both professionally and personally. Recently tying the knot with Ameer Gilani, her longtime companion, Mawra also saw one of her older projects return to theatres, drawing notable public attention. The film, which originally hit screens in 2016, found a new audience during its re-release, coinciding with significant changes in her personal life.

While managing wedding festivities, Mawra remained connected to the developments surrounding the film. She stayed in touch with her production team, who kept her informed about its performance and response. Though she couldn’t physically attend the screenings, updates from her colleagues offered a glimpse of the public engagement the film received this time around.

Beyond her personal milestones, Mawra also weighed in on ongoing industry debates. Discussions about the participation of Pakistani talent in Indian cinema have resurfaced, especially with the return of Fawad Khan to Indian screens through his upcoming project Abir Gulaal. The casting has led to opposition from political groups, reigniting conversation around cross-border collaboration.

Addressing the criticism, Mawra shared that she prefers not to dwell on external commentary that surrounds her profession. For her, the focus remains on contributing to her craft without getting distracted by outside pressures. She acknowledges that decisions regarding casting and distribution lie primarily with producers and distributors, and she chooses to maintain clarity by not letting such concerns dominate her thoughts.

On the subject of industry camaraderie and when asked if she has talked with Fawad Khan in recent times, Mawra mentioned that she and her peers often support one another during professional achievements. She expressed optimism for her colleagues and extended good wishes for upcoming projects, hoping for positive outcomes despite challenges.